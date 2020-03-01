Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,303,000 after buying an additional 586,547 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 277,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,525,000 after buying an additional 180,228 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 842,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,051,000 after buying an additional 108,590 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,246,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 299,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,731,000 after buying an additional 72,635 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $507,419.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $244,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,324.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,851 shares of company stock worth $3,728,987. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $265.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.30. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.43 and a 12 month high of $310.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

