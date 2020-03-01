Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 23,659 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 442.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,659 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,155,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,857,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,032,000 after buying an additional 88,428 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CyrusOne by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,648,000 after buying an additional 240,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CyrusOne by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 949,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,155,000 after buying an additional 637,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in CyrusOne by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 695,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.