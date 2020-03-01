Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 2,523 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,650,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $237.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.94. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

