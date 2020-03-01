Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ally Financial by 1,287.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $25.07 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLY. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

