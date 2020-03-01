Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $1,312,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,015,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,767,331,888.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,332,350 shares of company stock valued at $174,432,582 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.31.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $126.13 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

