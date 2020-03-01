Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cfra cut their price target on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

