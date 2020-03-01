Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 14,639 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000. Cummins comprises 0.9% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total value of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $151.29 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $141.14 and a one year high of $186.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day moving average is $168.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen started coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.