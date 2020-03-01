Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3,929.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 77,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 145,992.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,773,000 after purchasing an additional 201,470 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 425,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $137.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.11 and a 200-day moving average of $135.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.