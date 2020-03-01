Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,473 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 35,306 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 908.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 2.43. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

