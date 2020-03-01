Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 117.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PEG opened at $51.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Vertical Research began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.28.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $241,849 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

