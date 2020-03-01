Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Entergy makes up 0.8% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

In other news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $116.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

