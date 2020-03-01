Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.98 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.0% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.49.

salesforce.com stock opened at $170.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 160.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,253.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 505,315 shares of company stock valued at $87,176,376. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

