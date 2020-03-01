Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 311.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 3,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.43.

Stryker stock opened at $190.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.03 and a 200-day moving average of $212.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.