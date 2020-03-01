Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.93 Million in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,297 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 236,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 117,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $17,948,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

