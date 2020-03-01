Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.95 Million in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,410 shares of company stock worth $9,287,388 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.