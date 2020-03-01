Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

TEAM stock opened at $144.96 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $99.77 and a twelve month high of $156.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of -135.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.46 and a 200 day moving average of $131.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

