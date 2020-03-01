Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,306 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $503,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $184.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $181.06 and a 12-month high of $251.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

