Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. Paychex makes up 0.9% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $33,286,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,150,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,837,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 829.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 174,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.10 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

