Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FANG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer cut Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.39.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.82%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.