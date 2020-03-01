Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,424,307,000 after buying an additional 1,398,576 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,360,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,635,000 after purchasing an additional 677,945 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 836,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,319,000 after purchasing an additional 633,633 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 961,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,442,000 after purchasing an additional 238,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,717.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $71.03 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average of $99.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

