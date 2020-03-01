Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000. Sempra Energy accounts for 1.0% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

SRE stock opened at $139.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $119.94 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.11.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

