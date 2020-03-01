Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,483 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Liberty Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in Liberty Global by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $18.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBTYK. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

