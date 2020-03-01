Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 54,899 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,899 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 2.1% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after buying an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,683,000 after buying an additional 1,626,774 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,539,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,693,000 after buying an additional 1,480,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,909,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,074,000 after buying an additional 1,062,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 609,202 shares of company stock worth $28,521,767 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

