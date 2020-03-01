Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 617.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of INCY stock opened at $75.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,599,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.61, for a total value of $229,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,100.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,150 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.85.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.