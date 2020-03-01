Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 164,456 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 164,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 21,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

NYSE:F opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

