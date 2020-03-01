Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,416 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Cintas by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $266.74 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $191.91 and a one year high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

