Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 5,005 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,193,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Welltower by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,155,000 after acquiring an additional 278,414 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,284,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,167,000 after acquiring an additional 144,910 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,361,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,866,000 after acquiring an additional 221,460 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL opened at $74.82 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

