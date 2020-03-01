Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 824 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,274,275,000 after acquiring an additional 194,976 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,081,000 after buying an additional 333,008 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,151,000 after buying an additional 775,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,157,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,239,000 after buying an additional 70,451 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,183,000 after buying an additional 20,993 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $136.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $111.17 and a 52-week high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Citigroup upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

