Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $1.93 Million Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Golub Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,896,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.62.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.