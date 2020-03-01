Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $2 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after buying an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,027,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,568,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,433 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,268,000 after purchasing an additional 535,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,718,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $890,093,000 after purchasing an additional 300,226 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

