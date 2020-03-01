Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 0.8% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $84,901,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,855,000 after acquiring an additional 588,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after acquiring an additional 488,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,709,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 414,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 361,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,678,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,277 shares of company stock worth $17,046,466 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.52.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

