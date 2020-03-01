Gifto Trading 33.1% Lower Over Last Week (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Kryptono, Cobinhood and Coinnest. Gifto has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $6.99 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.71 or 0.02669158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00222367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00045837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00133552 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, Cobinhood, BiteBTC, CPDAX, OKEx, Kyber Network, Coinnest, Binance, Bithumb, Bancor Network, Allbit, Kryptono, Bittrex and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

