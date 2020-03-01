GINcoin Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a market cap of $107,606.00 and approximately $2,091.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,579.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $219.94 or 0.02565798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.01 or 0.03698272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00678278 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00758436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011106 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00091358 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028704 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00576253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

