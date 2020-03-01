Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 644,300 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the January 30th total of 688,300 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on LAND shares. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 price target for the company. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 817.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 28.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 64,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.45 million, a P/E ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.18). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

