Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 966,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,198 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.65% of Glaukos worth $52,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $174,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 35,884 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Glaukos by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Glaukos by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.11.

GKOS opened at $43.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.16 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. Glaukos Corp has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Corp will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

