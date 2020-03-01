Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Short Interest Down 6.1% in February

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the January 30th total of 7,690,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $44,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,180 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,297 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,712,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,635,000 after buying an additional 1,156,164 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $34,343,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,998,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,382,000 after buying an additional 549,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,792,000 after acquiring an additional 205,785 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after acquiring an additional 186,451 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.07.

Shares of GBT opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 8.79. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

