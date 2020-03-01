Global Digital Content (GDC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,804.00

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Global Digital Content has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $13,804.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Global Digital Content has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Global Digital Content Token Profile

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice.

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the exchanges listed above.

