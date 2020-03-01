Global Financial Private Capital Inc Buys 11,857 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,704,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,017,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,162 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,465,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,527,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,886,000 after acquiring an additional 635,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.72.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.