Global Financial Private Capital Inc Cuts Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc decreased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN opened at $180.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.50 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.61.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total value of $627,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,195,842.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

