Global Financial Private Capital Inc Decreases Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.48.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.