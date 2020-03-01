Global Financial Private Capital Inc Decreases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,335,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,576,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $115.57 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $133.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day moving average is $121.89.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

