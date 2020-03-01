Global Financial Private Capital Inc Has $2.85 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc decreased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 158,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

