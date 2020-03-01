Global Financial Private Capital Inc Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,339,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,944,000 after buying an additional 2,671,113 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,667,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,599,000 after acquiring an additional 674,176 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,433,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,200,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,403,000 after acquiring an additional 284,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,010,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after acquiring an additional 116,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $49.34. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $49.69.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.