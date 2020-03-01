Global Financial Private Capital Inc Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,998 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $75.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average is $77.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.