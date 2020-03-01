Global Financial Private Capital Inc Has $5.29 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,983 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $169.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock worth $3,302,448. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.