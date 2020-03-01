Global Financial Private Capital Inc Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lessened its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dover by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $102.74 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $87.07 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

