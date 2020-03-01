Global Financial Private Capital Inc Lowers Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lessened its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,299 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cognios Capital LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 1,577.3% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 188,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 177,207 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Amcor by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,934,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,330,000 after acquiring an additional 744,761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Amcor by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,384,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 604,171 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCR. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.41%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

