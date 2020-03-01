Global Financial Private Capital Inc Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 67,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.19.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $116.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.64. The company has a market capitalization of $373.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

