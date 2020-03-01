Global Financial Private Capital Inc Purchases 1,626 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,490,000.

VBK opened at $184.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $171.83 and a 1 year high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

