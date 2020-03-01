Global Financial Private Capital Inc Raises Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,555 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,053.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 322,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 311,832 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 554,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 289,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amgen by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,337,000 after purchasing an additional 274,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.23.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $199.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.45. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.